Dangerous heat and humidity return to the area this weekend, especially if you’re not extra careful. Southerly winds will bring in additional heat and humidity, which will lead to very uncomfortable conditions.
Friday afternoon expect temperatures to soar into the low to mid 90s, but it will feel like we’re sitting in the triple digits. Some areas could see heat index values as high as 110 degrees.
If you’re looking for relief from the heat, it will be hard to come by even as the sun goes down. Temperatures overnight will barely cool into the middle 70s.
Since this intense heat and humidity will stick around for several days in a row, the National Weather Service for Kansas City issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire Kansas City metro that will begin at 12:00 p.m. Friday and last until Sunday around 9:00 p.m. Areas outside of the metro will be under a heat advisory through nearly the same time.
Anyone planning to be outdoors should practice heat safety. That means drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks inside with air conditioning to cool down for a bit before returning outside. Also make yourself familiar with the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
