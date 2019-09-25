FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Monday marked the beginning of Fall when the sun's rays were shining directly over the equator, also known as the autumnal equinox. The Autumnal Equinox occurred at 2:50 a.m. local time, but technically speaking, we haven't seen equal hours of daylight and darkness in Kansas City just yet.
The closest Kansas City will come to 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness is Thursday, September 26. The sun will rise at 7:09 a.m. and then set at 7:09 p.m. This is known as Equilux.
Over the next six weeks we will lose about one hour and 41 minutes of daylight. And let's not forget about when daylight savings time ends. We'll be turning the clocks back an hour on November 3, and by then the sun will set just shortly after 5:00 p.m.
We will continue to lose daylight until the Winter Solstice on December 21. By then the sun's direct rays will be hitting closer to the Tropic of Capricorn.
