It’s been said all good things must come to an end, and that means we know this respite from intense summer heat and humidity will eventually fade away like a summer sunset.
But at least for the next several days we can enjoy temperatures with a softer edge. For example, this morning (Tuesday) we tied a record low temperature for this date. It’s been five years since it was this cool in July.
An expansive area of high pressure and its associated cool air get the credit for providing such amazing weather. The high is so large it will take several days for it to ease its way across the county.
Check out Wednesday’s forecast surface map. The center of the high pressure is just northeast of Kansas City.
Remember that surface air flows clock-wise away from high pressure areas. This means on Wednesday our surface winds will be out of the east-northeast. That wind direction should result in another day with below average humidity and below normal high temperatures. And no chance of rain!
Subtle changes begin showing up between Thursday and Friday as the surface winds slowly transition to the southeast. Below is the forecast surface map for Friday.
On Friday, you might notice slightly higher humidity. A breezier southwest wind and some slightly warmer air and a few more clouds in the sky. But overall Friday will round out a week of spectacular late July weather across the entire mid-west, including Kansas City.
Heat and humidity will continue to gradually increase over the weekend but still no rain. We may see a high of 90 either Saturday or Sunday but the real return to intense to summer heat and humidity will roll overhead as August begins. I’ve charted the upper level wind flow for August 2nd on the map below.
Take a look at the graphic and I will continue the discussion below the graphic.
The most notable feature is the red circle over the central and southern plains. That area is on top of Kansas City and will result in some very hot weather, probably another heat wave starting around August 1st and could last through August 7th. That’s longer than the heat wave we experienced last week and could include hotter temperatures than we had last week.
Just to refresh your memory, last week we hit 97 degrees twice and suffered through a heat index that topped 110 degrees on a couple of occasions. Again, it could be hotter to start August. Why? Because the cooler upper level winds we are enjoying this week will shift back to the north and set up across the U.S. Canadian border. This will allow an area of high pressure (the red shaded area) to build from the surface to around 25-thousand feet.
As that air piles up, it begins sinking and warming as it compresses. This is the area where we will find highs between 90 and 100-degrees. Will we see our first 100-degree day of the year? We will have to wait and see but we do know that it appears our cooler than average weather will disappear. Just like the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.
