FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- I hope you enjoyed the 70-degree weather, because the rest of the week will gradually get cooler. But it’s supposed to get cooler this time of the year, right?
Just look at the climate data in the graphic below.
The average highs are on the left and average lows are on the right.
I’ve included a few dates between now and the first day of winter on Dec. 21. Look at today’s high of 65, and compare it to Nov. 22.
Nov. 22 is Thanksgiving, one month away, and by the time we sit down for our Thanksgiving meal, our average afternoon high will be 15-degrees colder.
The average morning low will be 13-degrees colder.
Two weeks ago our weather pattern flipped and underwent a major transition. We switched from unusually warm days to a period of cooler weather. The result? 11 out of the last 13 days with below average temperatures. This trend will likely continue into the end of the month. Check out Tuesday afternoon temperatures across western Canada, the northwest territories and Alaska. Little chunks of this cool air will spill our way as a series of cold fronts races through the area through the end of the month. Not too cold but not too warm either. Goldilocks weather, some might call it.
But as November gets underway, there is a chance a larger, stronger chunk of even colder surges south toward the U.S. The graphic below shows the upper level winds on the morning of November 1st. The blue arrows represent the colder, northern branch of the jet stream. The yellow arrows represent the warmer winds aloft associated with the southern branch of the jet stream. Right around the first of November both branches will be in phase. A large area of low pressure aloft will develop and this will open the gates to some of that colder Canadian air.
November will get off to a cooler than average start and it will likely start wet. The same upper low that brings the cold air to the region will also help to create a large area of rain that will slowly move through the central plains.
There is a chance this could be a multi-day rain event, similar, but not exactly like the very rainy period we experienced the first weekend of October. If you’ll remember that system ended with our first snowflakes of the season. It’s not out of the question it could happen again but we will have to see how this storm evolves. Either way, colder air is headed our way to start a new month. And we’re not surprised because it’s supposed to get colder in November, right?
