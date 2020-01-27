Our latest round of snow hasn’t melted yet, and here we are watching the chance for a fresh coat of light snow late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. It won’t be a lot, likely less than an inch, but there is a small chance for a few areas to pick up as much as two inches of new snow.
The area in the bullseye for this next bout of winter weather is the Oklahoma panhandle and southwestern Kansas. Take a look at the current Weather Alerts in effect which includes a Winter Storm Watch starting late Monday and ending Tuesday afternoon.
Travel between Wichita and Dodge City is discouraged. This will be a heavy, wet snow that will quickly accumulate and cover roads and highways. Up to 11 inches of snow could fall within the watch area. And it should start snowing heavily by midnight. By Tuesday morning, snowfall rates may reach two inches an hour.
Below is a current surface map, valid Monday afternoon. The storm sat on the New Mexico/Texas border. It is forecast to strengthen and move along the Oklahoma/Texas border between Monday night and Wednesday morning.
Colder air (22° at Sioux Falls) north of the low will be drawn into the storm system. At the same time, the storm will pull in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. That combination should add up to a widespread area of accumulating, heavy, wet snow.
Here’s what the surface map and radar should look like Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. As you can see below, the snowstorm is going full tilt at this time. This is when snowfall rates could reach two inches an hour in southwest Kansas. Farther south it’s all rain and farther north a second area of snow will develop across western Kansas and western Nebraska.
Look back the map above. Do you see the area of snow near North Platte, Nebraska? That secondary area of snow will merge with the bigger storm over Texas. That should happen late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. This area of light snow will glide across Kansas and Nebraska and move into metro Kansas City early Wednesday morning.
Here’s a radar simulation for 2 a.m. Wednesday.
It could start snowing in Kansas City early Tuesday evening, but the accumulating snow most likely holds off until late Tuesday night, overnight into Wednesday morning.
If you’re wondering about a timeline here’s some guidance to help you plan.
- Tuesday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Snow flurries, no accumulation.
- Tuesday 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. - Light to moderate snow
- Wednesday 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. - Light Snow or Snow Flurries
- Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Cloudy & Cold, High in the mid to upper 30s.
As I said earlier, there won’t be a lot of snow. North of I-70, there could be a dusting to an inch of snow and south of I-70, a dusting to two inches of snow is possible. Heavier amounts will be possible over southern Kansas and especially areas over southwest Kansas.
West of Wichita, within the area of 4 to 7 inches of snow, there could be a swath of 8 to 11 inches of snow. That’s the bullseye for this storm. Not in Kansas City, we get a glancing blow, essentially, with just enough snow to make things look wintry for the middle of the week.
Last Friday’s snow put our thaw on hold but a pattern change this weekend should bring us a warmer start to February. We might hit 60 by Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.