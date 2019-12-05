Enjoying the mild temperatures? Yep, I thought you were.

Friday will be cooler as a cold front traverses the area and cooler north winds race toward an area of low pressure moving along the Red River on the Oklahoma/Texas border. You can see the surface set up for Friday below.

191205_Wx-Blog_01.png

Friday is cooler but that's not the cold blast to which the title of this blog refers. That blast coming Monday. The weekend looks like with highs in the 50s, but check out the cold air lurking in Canada.

191205_Wx-Blog_02.png

That cold air will be on the move late Sunday and will charge through Missouri and Kansas on Monday. Here is a look at Monday afternoon's forecasted temperatures across our area.

191205_Wx-Blog_03.png

Don't worry the bitter cold air won't stick around long. Signals are pointing toward another warm up during the latter half of next week. But I'm sure Monday won't the last of the cold blasts, so brace yourselves.

