If you feel like you're getting a weather whiplash, we understand. For the second time in a month, we're experiencing a bomb cyclone. A bomb cyclone is defined by a dramatic drop in the barometric pressure over 24 hours. Check out the surface map below from Wednesday afternoon. The black contours are isobars. Isobars show areas where the barometric pressure adjusted to sea level is the same. Typically, the more contours the more intense the storm and this one, like the March 13th storm, is a doozy.
And just like last month, this "bomb cyclone" is creating everything from blizzard warnings and severe thunderstorms to high wind warnings. Here in the Kansas City area, we have a Wind Advisory in place through Wednesday evening. Here is a look at the warnings and advisories that were in place Wednesday.
For Kansas City, this is just a strong wind storm. We have a small chance for rain, but I doubt it rains at all. The bigger story for us will be the wind and the colder air that blows in behind this storm.
After hitting nearly 80-degrees on Wednesday, our high temperature will drop nearly 30-degrees by Thursday afternoon. We will warm up a little bit as we head into the weekend. But another storm that moves south of Kansas City will spread rain our way beginning Saturday night.
The rain will last into Sunday morning and here's where the forecast gets tricky. There will be some colder air lurking just north of Missouri and Kansas. With a counter-clockwise flow of air around an area of low pressure, the colder air will be drawn into our region. The temperature will drop into the 30s by Sunday morning, but will it be cold enough for snow?
We know it can snow when the surface temperature is above freezing, but we need to look at a slice of air between the surface and roughly 18,000 feet. If the thickness of that layer is near 5,400 meters, then it can snow at the surface. (Note: 5,400 thickness is guideline. It can snow when thickness is above 5,400 and below 5,400. There are many other factors that can contribute.)
But at this point, it appears most of the Sunday morning precipitation will be rain, but a couple of wet snowflakes could mix in because when rain falls it evaporates and cools the air in the column of air where the rain is falling. The evaporative cooling process can cool the air enough for snowflakes to form.
At any rate, there won't be any accumulation Sunday. If you've planted flowers and other plants, they should be okay. You can cover them if you want but with overnight lows only forecast to drop into the upper 20s for a short period of time, only the tenderest of plants will be impacted. The bigger impact will be the shock to our body. 80-degrees one day, below freezing temperatures a couple days later. Talk about weather whiplash.
