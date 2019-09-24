FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- We’re past the Autumnal equinox and nights are now lasting longer than daytime. Less daylight means less solar energy to heat the earth. In addition, the sun is also at a lower angle in the sky. So it takes more of the sun’s energy to heat the same area as it did in the Summer.
The result, colder nights and cooler days. We are really starting to see the seasonal change when we look at afternoon temperatures across the provinces of Canada. Imagine being in Lynn Lake, Manitoba Tuesday afternoon. Current temperatures are in the 40s and the forecast for the next two weeks calls for highs in the low 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.
The air over northern Canada and Alaska are source regions for cool shots of Autumn air in Kansas City. Eventually, a chunk of this chilly air will break free. Winds aloft will steer these cool air masses. At this time, it looks like in about a week to ten days, the winds aloft will direct some of this chilly air toward Kansas City.
Take a look at this upper wind forecast for the morning of October 3. A seasonably strong cold front will dive into the central plains. Right behind the front, possibly the coolest air mass since early May.
The coldest part of this air mass appears to settle over Hudson Bay and eastern Canada. It’s possible this air mass brings the first freeze of the season to parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Kansas City won’t get a freeze, but we could see morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.
It’s hasn’t been that cool in Kansas City since May 12 and 13. We’ve got a few warm days before the “Big Chill” but take a look at the 10-day temperature trend to see when it starts to feel more like Fall around Kansas City.
This cool air mass might only stick around for a couple of days. October is like that. It’s usually a real roller coaster of a ride when it comes to temperatures. It’s a month of transition.
On average, the high on the first day of the month is 73. By the end of the month, the average high is 61. October morning starts with a mild average low of 51 and end with average morning temperature in the low 40s. Autumn is in the metro and soon it will start to feel like it.
