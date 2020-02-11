FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Another Wednesday and another chance of wintry weather. Last week’s snowfall under performed expectations. It should have snowed more but the storm just didn’t come together.
It was certainly cold enough for snow last Wednesday, but the storm tracked farther south, and we ended up with just a dusting of snow. This week’s storm is different. It looks stronger but surface temperatures will be warmer and could wreak havoc with snowfall amounts. That’s why the snowfall prediction map, later in this blog, will have a wider range of possible totals then what we typically like to show.
Let’s talk about this week’s storm. When you look at it on a satellite and radar composite map, the storm looks big. It stretches from eastern New Mexico into western Arizona and it extended from the Colorado border, south into Mexico. You might notice the bright white clouds over west Texas. That’s the moisture flowing north into southern central plains, including Kansas and Missouri.
When we wake up Wednesday, the moisture currently over Oklahoma and Texas in the form of clouds will be rolling into the Kansas City metro area. At first, there could be a little drizzle/snow mix, but the moisture is forecast to turn to all snow by mid-morning Wednesday over Kansas and Missouri.
Surface temperatures are going to likely warm above freezing by noon Wednesday. But even if the surface temperature is above freezing, the air above the surface will be below 32-degrees so it appears that Wednesday’s snow will be heavy and wet featuring big flakes. Below is the forecast surface map for Wednesday at noon.
The surface storm will be over central Arkansas. Severe weather will be possible in the warm sector, east of the low-pressure area and south of the warm front. In other words, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee could experience severe thunderstorms with high winds.
Farther north over Missouri and Kansas, a wide area of accumulating snow is expected between daybreak Wednesday and Wednesday night. And even farther north is an arctic cold front that will surge into KC Wednesday night and Thursday morning, possibly causing a flash freezing event. That could lead to extremely icy roads, driveways and sidewalks. Here’s a timeline for snow and cold air on Wednesday.
Wednesday 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. -Snow increasing from the south to Interstate 70. Temperatures in the low to mid-30s. North of Interstate 70, cloudy, snow flurries, temperatures in the mid-30s.
Wednesday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Snow continues and spreads north to highway 36. Temperatures, steady in the mid-30s.
Wednesday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. - Snow, maybe mixed with rain, ending from west to east across the area. Temperatures steady in the mid-30s.
Wednesday 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. - A band of snow and falling temperatures. 35 at 6 p.m. falls to 17 by 11 p.m. Watch for flash freezing!
Because surface temperatures are near or above freezing and the snow will be wet, this is a tough snowfall forecast. There could be a wide range of snowfall totals across the area and snowfall totals could vary within just a few miles. That’s why on the map below you will see a range of 1 to 3 inches of snow possible in and around Kansas City.
On the northwest side of the metro, there could be slushy accumulations between a dusting and even two inches of snow. South of Interstate-70, there could be as much as three inches of slushy snowfall in spots by Wednesday night. Even though the map below has specific numbers attached to cities, the map is really meant to show a range of possible snowfall across the entire area. A safe forecast for this event is 1 to three inches of snow.
Bottom-line is that snow is likely Wednesday and frigid cold air is likely by Thursday morning. So, let’s not concentrate on snowfall amounts but rather think about potential road conditions, especially Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Here is a timeline of expected weather-related road hazards.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect starting Wednesday morning and the advisory will run through the day Wednesday and end late Wednesday night. Here’s a look at the current advisories, watches and warnings that are in effect.
Yes, here we go again. Another Wednesday with another threat of snow and ice followed by a blast of bitterly cold air. I will leave you with some good news. The arctic air doesn’t last long. By Friday afternoon, temperatures are above freezing and by Sunday, highs will be in the 50s. That will melt our latest round of snow.
