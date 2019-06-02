We’re heading into the first week of a new month but not a lot is changing when it comes to our rain chances. Typically, June is when the jet stream weakens and shifts to the northern U.S. That shift happens this week but a split flow develops in the jet stream and the southern branch of the jet lines up right through the central and southern plains. That means more rain for us.
Check out the water vapor snapshot taken Sunday evening. An upper level low over southern California causes the jet stream to split. While the northern branch of the jet stream flows from the pacific northwest across Minnesota and into the Great Lakes, the southern branch, shown below with orange arrows, will flow around the upper low and send numerous rain chances across west Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas. This will lead to as many as six chances for rain this week.
Rain in May and June shouldn’t surprise us. May and June are our rainiest months of the year. Between May 1st and June 30th we average ten and a half inches of rain every year. But we saw that much and more in May alone. More than a foot of rain fell at KCI in May. Enough rain to fill 2.5 million Olympic sized swimming pools. That’s a lot of water and you can see why our creeks, streams and rivers are rising. Here’s the rainfall potential for the next 7 days.
That looks like a lot but remember that is a seven-day total. And at least four times during the month of May, we had excessive rainfall where it rained more than an inch in less than 24 hours. I just don’t see that happening this week. Take a look at graphic below. The best energy and instability will be closer to the northern branch of the jet stream (the green and blue area) that stretches from northern California all the way to New England. This should give us a break from a widespread tornadic threat and should prevent excessive flooding rains from happening in the central and southern plains. However, we still have some upper level support to support at least a threat of scattered damaging wind gusts and large hail at different times this week.
Rain chances will last into the weekend as a storm moves across the southern plains sending abundant moisture into our area. It may not rain all day Saturday and Sunday but there will be plenty of clouds and cooler than average temperatures around to remind us we are stuck in a wet and cool weather pattern. And it appears this pattern will last into the middle of the month. Take a look at the Climate Prediction Center’s rainfall outlook for June 9th through the 16th.
Kansas City is in the light green area. That means there is a slightly more than 50-percent chance of above average rainfall through the middle of the month. Above average rainfall is more likely across the Rockies and along the eastern seaboard.
Let’s hope, as we head into the second half of the month, this pattern changes and we can get a string of sunny days. That will lift some spirits and drop some river levels. Keep your fingers crossed.
