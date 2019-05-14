FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Temperatures are heating up here in the Kansas City area. After a rainy and cooler than normal Mother’s Day weekend, we’ll see temperatures rebound this week.
A ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the next few days bringing temperatures five to ten degrees above normal. Tuesday, high temperatures will soar near 80 degrees with some areas flirting with 90 before the week is over.
Speaking of 90s, it’s not unusual to reach 90 degrees in May, in fact, the average first day we hit 90 degrees is May 27th. But it’s happened a lot earlier in recent history.
Just last year, on May 13th, KCI reached 90 degrees. The earliest Kansas City reached 90 degrees or warmer was March 21, 1907. The high temperature that day was 91 degrees.
This warmer air will be combined with moisture out of the Gulf Coast which means ample fuel (CAPE) for strong to severe storms in the central and southern Plains from Friday into early next week.
For those unfamiliar with the term CAPE, this is what we look at to gauge instability in the atmosphere. Higher the CAPE the more unstable the atmosphere and better chance for severe weather.
The GFS and European models keep instability values over 1,000 j/kg for Saturday, which looks to be the best chance for strong storms in our area.
Location and timing for greatest severe weather for our area this weekend is still uncertain, so make sure you stay connected with KCTV5 as we fine tune our forecast.
