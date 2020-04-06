Have you ever heard the phrase, “turn turtle”? The expression describes what it’s like for a turtle on its back where its shell can’t protect it. Well, we are about to “turn turtle” when it comes to temperatures this week, but in order to “turn turtle,” we’ve got to be right side up, right? Well, we are headed that way.
Just look at the Monday afternoon surface map. A warm front has jumped through Missouri and Kansas opening the barn doors to some much warmer air over the southern plains.
Stout southerly winds will transport the warmer air into Kansas City through the middle of the week. We should be near 80 both Tuesday and Wednesday. Fantastic spring weather with almost early summer-like highs. If it seems to you that we see a few more early summer-like days during the spring months, you are correct! According to Climate-Central, a think tank of scientists and journalists who monitor climate, Kansas City experiences at least five more days of above average warmth in the spring than we used to a few decades ago.
Here’s a graph to show you the Spring-time warming trend we’ve experienced since the 1970s.
Warmer for many reasons but we can save that discussion for another blog. We started this blog talking about temperatures turning turtle so let’s get back to that. Okay, so the next couple of days are pretty warm, but a cold front on Thursday will knock our temperatures back down to earth on Thursday. So near average.
When do we “turn turtle”? That happens this weekend. Check out the graphic below, follow the orange and blue arrows on the left side of the graphic then read the description of what happens below the picture.
Okay, ready? The winds aloft or the jet stream winds, the blue and orange arrows, are about half way up through the atmosphere. Over the Gulf of Alaska, the winds run into an elongated area of high pressure more commonly referred to a ridge.
See the “H”? This high pressure ridged is parked, no anchored over the Gulf of Alaska. It won’t budge, so the winds aloft have no-where to go but north into Canada. The winds, flowing like a river, flow around the ridge, into Canada, where the winds aloft tap into some very cold air. The winds (the blue & orange arrows) now carry that cold air and continue to follow the ridge, eventually transporting the cold air into the United States. That means the middle of April, roughly next week, has a high likelihood of being colder than average.
Normal highs next week are supposed to be 65 to 67 degrees. We might see highs in the 40s, once or twice. Talk about “turning turtle,” at least we have coats and hats to protect us, not like that turtle that relies only on his shell. Let’s hope Mother Nature turns that turtle right side up and gets us back on the track to warmer temperatures for the second half of April, even if that warm up is as slow as a turtle.
