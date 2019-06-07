FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Great news as we head into the middle of June! You can give the air conditioner a break.
Mother Nature is going to bring some natural cooling for us. The big player in all this is the jet stream. The river of winds located about 25-thousand feet off the surface, or about half way through the atmosphere, will carve out a bowl-shaped trough in the middle of the country next week. Pictured above is the projected jet stream position next Wednesday.
The winds aloft are often a means of transport for air masses to move around the globe. Next week, the northerly winds aloft will tap into some cooler and less humid air in Canada.
I'm seeing at least three cold fronts that will move through Kansas City next week. One on Sunday.
A second front Wednesday.
And, a third front a week from Saturday. These fronts will bring reinforcing shots of cooler than average air to Missouri and Kansas.
Three fronts and only between a tenth and three-tenths of an inch of rain.
Behind each front, an expansive area of high pressure will develop at the surface. The result is plenty of sunshine, a chance for river levels to continue to drop and a break on electricity usage.
The Climate Prediction Center's latest 8 to 14 day forecast echoes my thoughts in placing a large part of the central and northern plains in an area where below average temperatures will be favored as we head into the second of half of June.
Cooler weather, also means drier weather. That means, by the end of month, our flower beds and lawns will need a decent drink of water. But, for now, let's enjoy some great news and enjoy a late spring break from heat and humidity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.