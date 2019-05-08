(KCTV) - Spring rains can be heavy. Consider that May and June are the rainiest months of the year in Kansas City! It’s not often we get a whole months’ worth of rain in just over a week, but that just happened.
It has rained a whopping 5.41 inches at KCI officially since April 28, and more rain is headed our way tonight. I’ve circled our next chance of rain and thunderstorms.
The upper level storm associated with tonight’s rain and thunderstorms will head right through Kansas City between 7 and midnight. We’ve heated up into the 70s today and there is some humidity in the atmosphere. That will be enough instability for downpours of rain and maybe some hail.
Colder air within the core of the upper level low can help thunderstorms grow vertically. This can lead to some hail shafts developing within the thunderstorm. So despite today’s cloud cover, there might be enough instability for a few marginally severe, quarter-sized hailstones. Our in-house computer model is picking up on a low-end threat for hail.
But here’s some good news. The extremely wet weather is about to take a break. Take a look at the forecast weather pattern that is developing by this weekend. Below is a graphic that shows the position of the Jet Stream by the end of the week. The main branch of the upper level river of wind is flowing over the southern plains into the southeast.
An unseasonably strong cold front will push the highest amount of moisture into south Texas and the southeastern United States. Numerous thunderstorms will be possible in the region where abundant moisture exists. Also, an upper level low will meander around southern California and Arizona. This low will bring above average rainfall to the desert southwest over the next one to two weeks.
Meantime, here in Kansas City, a cooler and drier northwest wind will take over and dominate many days of the forecast for the next couple of weeks. We might even see a few overnight lows in the upper 30s for parts of the area by the weekend. Friday morning’s low temperature could be just a couple of degrees warmer than the record low of 37.
North winds at the surface and aloft will hold humidity in check. So, even if a cold front passes, it may move through the area with little more than a few sprinkles or at best, a rain shower. Expect this pattern to last through the middle of the month.
That’s why the Climate Prediction Center has placed the central plains, Great Lakes, mid-Mississippi River valley and Ohio River valley in an area that will likely see below average rainfall over the next 8 to 14 days.
You can see the influence of the upper low over California on the map above. The desert southwest is forecast to very likely have above average rainfall. As I said, spring rains can be heavy, but for Kansas City, we appear to be getting a well-deserved break through the middle of May.
Time to mow the lawn!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.