We are still digging out from last weekend’s whopper of a storm and already two, potentially three, more storms are putting Kansas City in its sights. This is already our snowiest Winter in five years.
As we head into this active week of weather take a look at how this year’s snowfall measures up against the last three Winters.
We will likely add to this year’s total and may add more snow as early as Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
The next storm isn’t a big one and will move through the area quickly beginning late Wednesday night and it should be near St. Louis by mid-morning Thursday. The storm, as of Monday afternoon, was a small swirl that you can see on the satellite picture below.
Temperatures will be near or just below freezing Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Complicating this storm is some warmer air aloft that will be drawn into the storm and that means the chance to see some sleet or freezing rain. That means some icy streets and highways will be possible Thursday morning.
But because of the speed of this small storm and the warmer air that is wrapped into the storm, I feel very confident that any snow that falls will be less than an inch.
The second storm this week could have a bigger impact. Computer data suggests that it brings a mix of rain, sleet and snow to eastern Kansas and western Missouri Friday and Saturday.
Check out the map below. It’s a depiction of the atmosphere at around 30-thousand feet. It shows a storm (The Letter L) on the Texas/Oklahoma border.
This storm will affect our area with a mix of rain, sleet and snow beginning Friday and lasting until Saturday evening. Before we can talk about how much snow could fall and whether this will be a repeat of last weekend, there are a few things to consider.
- This storm is still more than three-thousand miles away.
- We don’t know what path it will take once it makes it to land over the United States.
- The path will determine whether we see mostly rain, mainly snow or a combination of both.
Right now, the computer data does not agree on how much snow could fall in Kansas City so I will wait to get more information before posting an accumulation forecast. But I do feel comfortable talking about the Arctic Air that blasts into Kansas City Saturday afternoon.
Look at the map above again and notice the purple and pink coloring. Those colors represent bitterly cold, below-zero-degree air that will ooze into the region this weekend. This is our coldest air mass so far this Winter.
Highs this weekend will be in the teens and morning lows will likely dip below zero. And this frigid cold airmass may stick around into next week.
With frigid air in place, we could get another round of snow in the middle of next week. Look at again at the map above and notice, in the upper left-hand corner, another storm in the Gulf of Alaska.
This storm, if current projections are correct, will bring a third round of snow to our area next Tuesday and Wednesday. As someone wrote on my Twitter page today, “We were due for a cold, snowy Winter”. Yes, we were and hopefully we can finish digging out from last weekend’s snow before the next round rolls into Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.