(KCTV) – Despite the arctic temperatures, we're getting a break from what seems to be a constant barrage of snow storms. This break will last through the middle of the week before our next storm races through the region.
Over the next ten days, we should see at least three storms race move through the middle of the country, but this time, they should bring rain and NOT ACCUMULATING SNOW (YAY!!!) to our region.
Here is a look at the upper level wind currents. I've highlighted the next three storms that are scheduled to arrive.
The first storm is Thursday and is a quick hitter. It's not a strong storm and most of the energy moves north of Missouri and Kansas. A small lobe of the storm may produce a small amount of rain and snow over our area. This won't last long and accumulations, if any, will be very, very light.
The second storm is larger and stronger, but this storm has a warmer wrinkle for Kansas City. That's because a broad upper-low moves into the center of the country and slows down.
This area of low pressure will pull warmer air in from the south while colder air wraps into the storm from the north. This temperature contrast will create an area of powerful upper level winds that will move around the bottom of this trough and cause the storm to take on a negative tilt.
Notice how the dashed lines lean to the left on the graphic below? The strength of this storm could result in Kansas City seeing high temperatures near 60 degrees Saturday. It may even feel a little humid as moisture is drawn into our area from the Gulf of Mexico, but the warmer temperatures will come with a high chance of rain and even a few thunderstorms.
The southern plains and Gulf Coast states must watch this system carefully. This region will sit in the warm sector of the storm. There will be abundant moisture and winds that will change direction between the surface and higher regions of the atmosphere. This could lead to another severe weather outbreak in the southern plains and Gulf Coast states.
The third storm should arrive somewhere around March 13 and looks to be located farther north. This means rain for Kansas City and perhaps stronger thunderstorms farther north into the mid-Mississippi or Ohio River valleys. The storm may wrap in a few snow flurries as it departs but as of now it looks like mainly a rain and thunderstorm event.
Overall this weather pattern seems to be signaling a change. A transition from cold and snow to warmer but still wet. Let's just hope we don't instantly flip the switch on severe weather season. It would be nice to transition into what can be a rough time of the year.
Thanks for reading the KCTV5 Weather-blog. Remember to download our free KCTV5 Weather App to keep up with the weather as we head into the Spring severe weather season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.