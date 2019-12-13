FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Welcome to the weekend. It’s going to be a changeable weekend and it looks like it’s going to snow. There is high confidence that we will see accumulating snow this weekend.
We often say our confidence grows when we can see the storm on the satellite and radar composite loop. That’s the case as we head into the weekend. The first wave we are tracking is an Alberta clipper, or fast-moving storm system that originated in the province of Alberta, Canada.
That system will race through the Kansas City area tonight, bringing in some light rain and much colder air for the weekend. The second storm we are tracking is our winter storm and it was just off the west coast Friday evening.
The first storm tonight will drop our highs into the 30s on Saturday. Even colder air will ooze into the region on Sunday.
The second storm will be moving across the southern plains between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon. That’s when we expect to see the snow here in Kansas City.
I think the storm will hit us in two waves. The first wave will arrive Sunday and will bring a few inches of snow to the KC metro. The second wave rolls through early Monday and may bring an additional inch or two of snow by the time the storm exits Monday afternoon.
Notice the pink areas on the above radar simulation map. The pink is an area of sleet or a mix of sleet and snow. Any time sleet enters the equation, the snow totals are affected. If snow has a liquid ratio of 10 to one, sleet has a ratio closer to five to one. It takes more sleet than snow to measure an inch of accumulation. That is why when you compare all of the data there is a range between 2 to 5 inches of snow.
At least two of the models forecast warmer air to move as far north as I-70 during the storm. Below is a graphic that compares all four computer models commonly looked at when forecasting snow.
A branch of the National Weather Service called the Weather Prediction Center forecasts snowfall three days out. They released graphics today that say the KC metro area has at least an 80% chance of seeing at least 2 inches of snow and 50% chance of seeing at least 4 inches of snow. Here’s a look at the 4-inch prediction map.
You will notice lower amounts the farther south you travel. Again, that is because areas in Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri will likely experience sleet or freezing drizzle. But, here’s how I think things will shake out:
- It will be cold enough for all snow here in Kansas City.
- The storm will hit us in two waves. One Sunday afternoon, then the second wave Monday morning.
- There will be a band of heavier snowfall. The exact location will depend ultimately on the track of the storm.
- The storm will last into Monday morning and impact the Monday morning commute.
So, considering these four points, here’s how I see things shaping up when it comes to snowfall accumulation across our area:
We will be updating the forecast throughout the weekend.
If any winter weather watches or advisories are issued, we will let you know about them. So, keep checking back to the blog and checking Facebook and Twitter for updates.
The weather will be changing hour-to-hour between now and Monday as our first significant winter event of the season unfolds. Welcome to the weekend.
