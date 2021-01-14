FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A wind advisory has been posted for Kansas City on Thursday and Friday. Wind gusts over 40 mph are expected the next two days.
Both strong winds and snow are expected for nearly all of the KCTV5 News viewing area on Friday.
A blizzard warning has been posted across northwest Missouri on Friday due to near white-out conditions with travel. The biggest concern is not the amount of snow, but the combined snow with our strong winds creating low visibility and both working against road crews on Friday.
Snowfall totals of 1-3" are expected this storm.
Some roads in the Kansas City metro could be slick Friday along with a little shoveling for driveways and sidewalks.
