Dense fog, mist and drizzle with wet roads for the morning drive. We will take a colder turn this afternoon with falling temperatures to 34 by the drive home. Our next winter storm arrives Friday morning.

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- All signs continue to point to a high-impact winter storm on Friday.

Anytime after midnight into pre-dawn, a winter mix of snow, sleet  and freezing rain is expected for most of the Kansas City area.

"We could have several hours of this freezing rain and sleet leading to not only travel issues but school delays and possible closures," Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little said.

At least the first half of the day looks like a mess before our temps warm above freezing by the evening drive.

