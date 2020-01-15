FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- All signs continue to point to a high-impact winter storm on Friday.
Anytime after midnight into pre-dawn, a winter mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected for most of the Kansas City area.
"We could have several hours of this freezing rain and sleet leading to not only travel issues but school delays and possible closures," Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little said.
At least the first half of the day looks like a mess before our temps warm above freezing by the evening drive.
