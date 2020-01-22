FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A winter mix will continue for the bulk of Wednesday.
Treated surfaces should remain in pretty good shape with temperatures in the mid-30s all day. Isolated slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses and on and off ramps will be problem areas to watch into the evening drive.
Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little says Thursday should be similar to Wednesday with a winter mix and treated surfaces wet.
"Thursday night into Friday, we turn colder. I think this is the time we could have the more travel issues with this storm and accumulating snow potential on the roads," Little said.
