KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Patchy dense fog reduced visibility along Interstate 29 near KCI and Interstate 35 near Cameron. It's cleared out now with more sunshine across the area.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low 20s this afternoon.
Warmer weather expected by Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Next chance of light rain/snow mix will arrive early Sunday, but this is looking like a low impact event. Temperatures will continue to get warmer next week.
