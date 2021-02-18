Another cold start with temperatures in the single digits but a bit more sunshine should help warm temperatures near 20 degrees this afternoon. Quiet weather sticks around through the rest of the week as Arctic air continues to retreat. Temperatures will finally warm up above freezing this w…

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Patchy dense fog reduced visibility along Interstate 29 near KCI and Interstate 35 near Cameron. It's cleared out now with more sunshine across the area.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low 20s this afternoon.

Warmer weather expected by Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Next chance of light rain/snow mix will arrive early Sunday, but this is looking like a low impact event. Temperatures will continue to get warmer next week.

