KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Your commute on I-70 West may get a little easier, as Westbound I-70 on the Lewis and Clark Viaduct reopened last weekend. The Kansas Department of Transportation started the bridge replacement project in 2018 and was estimated to cost $65 million.
The Lewis and Clark Viaduct on Interstate 70 connects KCK to KCMO and was built in 1962.
Minor repairs involving deck work will continue this spring.
