It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of year … but the holiday season will be challenging for many of us. Celebrations will be smaller due to covid-19 … so you may not get the chance to see all of your loved ones. Psychologists agree it is normal to feel disenchanted and flat out sad about the changes you are planning right now.
We asked the Editor in Chief of Real Simple Magazine, Liz Vaccariello, to help us find ways to cope. She suggests making the holiday special by creating new traditions. "So maybe if you can’t be together, you have a cook-off competition or a cook-along competition on Facebook. That’s one idea that’s super fun to me. Maybe somebody will reveal a secret family ingredient along the way. "
Vaccariello also suggests trying your hand at volunteering. "It’s a great way to feel good about yourself as you are helping other people. Study after study has shown that volunteering benefits psychologically the volunteer. So, check out your favorite charity and see how you might be able to help."
