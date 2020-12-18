Football talent clearly runs in the genes of the Rooney family.
Wayne Rooney's son, Kai, has followed in his father's footsteps by signing for English Premier League club Manchester United.
The 11-year-old was pictured on social media holding a United shirt with 'Rooney 10' on the back, the same number his father wore during his time at the club.
"Proud day. Kai signing for Man Utd," Rooney, 35, who is currently player-manager at second tier Derby County, wrote on Twitter. "Keep up the hard work son."
Rooney played for United between 2004 and 2017 and is one of the greatest players in the club's history and its record goalscorer with 253 goals.
The former striker is also England's all-time leading scorer, netting 53 goals in 120 apperances for his country.
