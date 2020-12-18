CNN's Don Lemon and Dr. Sanjay Gupta host a CNN town hall with special guests Dr. Anthony Fauci and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. Watch the full event below.
Critical care nurse describes being one of the first in US to get vaccine
ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay tells Don Lemon and Dr. Sanjay Gupta about her experience being one of the first in the US to receive the vaccine.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams take viewer questions
Hear viewer questions about the coronavirus vaccine with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.
Digging into the history of vaccine hesitancy among minorities
Dr. Montgomery Rice joins Don Lemon and Dr. Gupta to discuss the history of vaccine hesitancy in the Black community.
