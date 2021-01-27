CNN's Anderson and Dr. Sanjay Gupta host a global town hall and discuss the coronavirus pandemic with Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Chair of the Covid-19 health equity task force Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith. Watch the full event below.
Vaccine rollout stumbles as states grapple with supply issues
Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discuss the coronavirus vaccine rollout with Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
CDC director warns against all forms of non-essential travel
Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warn against all forms of non-essential travel to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The ongoing effort to vaccinate those in communities of color
Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the Covid-19 health equity task force, speaks to Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta about racial disparities during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.