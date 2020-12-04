CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta host a global town hall with Dr. Anthony Fauci about Covid-19 vaccines. Watch the full event below.
The logistics and preparations involved with the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta talk with Dr. Anthony Fauci about vaccine distribution and answer viewers' questions
Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how Covid-19 vaccines work
Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how the new Covid-19 vaccines work, and a couple shares their experience after taking part in the Moderna vaccine trial
Dr. Leana Wen answers your coronavirus questions
Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta are joined by Dr. Leana Wen and answer viewers' questions about the coronavirus
