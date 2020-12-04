CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta host a global town hall with Dr. Anthony Fauci about Covid-19 vaccines. Watch the full event below.

The logistics and preparations involved with the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines

Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta talk with Dr. Anthony Fauci about vaccine distribution and answer viewers' questions

Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how Covid-19 vaccines work

Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how the new Covid-19 vaccines work, and a couple shares their experience after taking part in the Moderna vaccine trial

Dr. Leana Wen answers your coronavirus questions

Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta are joined by Dr. Leana Wen and answer viewers' questions about the coronavirus

