Warming center forced to close after increase in COVID cases among homeless population

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) -- After a community testing event Wednesday, the Asheville Homeless Coalition has made the difficult decision to close the warming center through Friday, Dec. 25.
The Coalition says there’s been an increased number of positive COVID-19 cases within the local homeless population.
Last week, it was announced that the warming center was being set up in the fellowship hall at Central United Methodist Church, along Church Street, as of Monday, Dec. 7.
In an email to News 13, Homeward Bound Services Program Director, Kate Caton said, “we approach 12/28, we will evaluate where things are with COVID19 positive cases in our community to see if we may safely re-open the warming center, perhaps considering a lower capacity of folks allowed in.”
AHOPE will continue to operate however no clients will be allowed in the building through Dec. 25. Staff will bring out necessary items to them such as mail, items from their lockers, cold weather gear. Our outreach team will also continue to provide outreach as needed to get lifesaving gear (i.e. sleeping bags, coats, hand warmers, etc.) to folks outside.
A plan for utilizing the mobile showers is pending.
