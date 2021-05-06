War veteran indicted alongside Steve Bannon in fraud case faces new federal charges in Florida

Triple amputee war veteran Brian Kolfage, who was indicted last year along with Steve Bannon and two others in an alleged scheme to defraud donors to a crowdfunding effort to build a private US-Mexico border wall, was indicted Thursday for filing false information on his 2019 federal income tax returns. Kolfage is shown here at Mar-a-Lago on February 23, 2019 in Palm Beach, FL.