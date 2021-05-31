Click here for updates on this story
PLAINFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- A wanted Wauregan man was arrested by Plainfield police over the weekend.
Police said they had been looking to arrest 47-year-old Glen Williams for violating probation.
They said they conducted a "wanted person check" at a home in the Wauregan section of town on Sunday.
Williams tried to hide behind a couch, but was found, according to officers.
He was charged with two counts of violation of probation.
His combined court-set bond was $10,000.
Williams was given a court date of June 1 in Danielson.
