FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Walmart announced its shipping deadlines. The deadlines are to make sure orders arrive before Christmas.
For two-day shipping, orders must be placed by December 19. For next-day deliveries, your order must be placed by December 21. All orders must be placed by December 23 by 4p.m. local time, for in-store pickup on Christmas Eve.
USPS is currently experiencing back-ups. This is due to backlogs and worker shortages. Also, FedEx and UPS are not picking up extra packages beyond what they've already agreed to for some retailers.
