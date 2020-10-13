Vulnerable Senate Republicans tie themselves to Barrett with Trump's numbers eroding

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC ) attends the second day of Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. - President Donald Trump's US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faces a sharply divided Senate October 13, 2020 for her first question-and-answer session, with Republicans praising her faith and qualifications and Democrats set to bombard her over healthcare.