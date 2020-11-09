LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - - The death of a Leavenworth County volunteer firefighter who died in route to a fire call Sunday night is now the third tragedy for the county in as many weeks.
Johnny Ivison, Jr. was 23 years old. He leaves behind a wife and 2 little boys. He died in a wreck heading to a fire in Easton, KS at 10:07 p.m.
In addition to his job as a volunteer firefighter with the Easton Township Fire Department, Ivison worked full-time as an equipment operator for the Kansas Department of Transportation and part-time for an auto service company called Grease Monkey.
Scott Bowen owns two franchises, including the Fort Leavenworth location where Ivison worked.
“I was in the Army for 12 years, been around a lot of situations and deaths and stuff. But this one, this one really hit home for me,” said Bowen.
He described Ivison as someone who was always happy, always joking, and a hard worker.
“That last snowstorm he worked like a 16-hour shift and still was trying to come in to work and then go right back to the Department of Transportation afterwards,” Bowen recalled. “And of course we told him, ‘No, go home and get some sleep.’ But that’s just the kind of guy he was.”
His role with the Easton Township Fire Department was as a volunteer firefighter: no pay, no pension, just a love for the work, providing a service to his community.
“He was going to help somebody else and got his own life taken,” Bowen reflected.
The National Fire Protection Association keeps data on line-of-duty deaths and line-of-duty injuries.
In 2019, nationwide, 48 firefighters died in the line of duty. 25 of them, more than half, were volunteer firefighters.
Of the 48, 13 died fighting fires and 9 died on the way to or from fire calls. All of those 9 were volunteer firefighters.
A recent report from the NFPA provides further detail and insight on the topic.
Bowen set up a Facebook fundraiser for Ivison’s family. Within just the first six hours, he raised $3,000 from people all over the nation.
“He was just a good kid. Always there to help. Selfless service. One of the Army core values. That’s one of the things that comes to my mind whenever I think about him,” Bowen said.
KDOT issued the following statement:
Johnny Ivison worked for KDOT for approximately three years as an Equipment Operator at our Leavenworth subarea facility. He was a hard worker, had a great sense of humor and leaves behind two small children. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Tiffanee, and the rest of his family.
The Easton Township Fire Department shared information and condolences on their Facebook page.
Ivison's death is the second line-of-duty first responder death in the county in less than two weeks. Just a week before that, the community mourned the murder of two young boys.
On October 30, Det. Cpl. Daniel Abramovitz died in a crash in his department vehicle when a school bus ran into him. Abramovitz had dedicated 26 years to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and was set to retire in March.
Just a week before that two little boys were found murdered in a Leavenworth County home, leading to an Amber Alert and the arrest of their father.
