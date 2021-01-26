BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) --
On Friday, January 29, Visit Healthcare will begin offering COVID-19 testing services at the Harvest Baptist Church in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Across numerous state and local governments, schools, corporate clients, and production companies, Visit has now tested more than 1.5 million people nationwide.
Visit will be using its parking lot to administer COVID-19 testing Monday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m at Harvest Baptist Church on 901 NW 19th St.
The drive-through testing site will be open to the public, with all forms of insurance accepted including Medicare and Medicaid.
Uninsured individuals will also be accepted and tested at no charge to them with any form of identification.
