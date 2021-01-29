GENERIC: Coronavirus infections, COVID-19
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/CNN) -- A new coronavirus variant first found in South Africa has now been detected in more than 30 countries, including the US.

Another variant, first found in Brazil, has showed up in Minnesota. While all these variants aren't necessarily surprising, a few of them have scientists worried because they seem to be more transmissible.

So they could tax health care systems even further. In a worst-case scenario, they could also evade the protection of vaccines.

Scientists are also still trying to figure out how to treat "long Covid" a condition in which patients experience prolonged symptoms after their initial infection has passed.

Meanwhile, a team of investigators from the World Health Organization is currently in China, visiting labs, hospitals and markets to look into the origins of the pandemic.

