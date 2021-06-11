Click here for updates on this story
BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Many Marylanders are already over this cicada emergence. But, some families are making the best of it — including a Maryland family that enjoyed the insects on pizza.
Anything is good on pizza, right?
In a TikTok video, Alyssa Lighter and her family fried up some cicadas, adding a sprinkle of Old Bay and topping them on a pizza. The video shows each child trying it and their reactions.
Lighter said her 7-year-old was the first to want to try a cicada. So the rest of the family got on board.
The kids thought it tasted like ham or normal pizza toppings, but mom said they tasted like grass!
