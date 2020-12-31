KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Community and Justice Dignity Center will hold a candlelight vigil and announce names of homicide victims on December 31, at noon. This will be at 3114 Paseo, Kansas City, MO.
Victim’s families and community leaders will speak at the event. There will also be discussion of an action plan for 2021 to stop the escalating murder rate.
Mayor Quinton Lucas, Councilwoman Ryana Park Shaw, Linda Brown, Blue Hills President, Dave Sullivan, Arts Tech President and Founder, Chief of Police Rick Smith, Pastor Emanuel Cleaver III, the Concerned Clergy, Reverend Miles, Morningstar Baptist Church, Richard Brown, MO State Rep District 27, the Baptist Ministers Union President, and Minister Donaldson and Minister Vincent Muhammad from the Nation of Islam will be in attendance along with other dignitaries.
Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Temperatures will also be checked.
Candles will be provided for the vigil.
