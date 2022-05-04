Advertisement

Parents struggle with formula shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
The supply chain crisis is now hitting the youngest of consumers

How a ruling on Roe v. Wade would impact Missouri, Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
The potential end of Roe v. Wade carries massive implications for state laws on abortions, which are laws that vary heavily from state to state.

Kansas bill would allow students a choice on schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
A bill sits on Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s desk would allow Kansas students to attend any school they want within the state, without even having to live in that district.

Execution in Missouri scheduled for 6:01 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Carman Deck is set to be executed Tuesday night for the 1996 murders of a De Soto, Missouri couple.

Locker Room Roundtable: Recapping the Chiefs' NFL Draft selections

Updated: 4 hours ago
KCTV5's Jared Koller, Neal Jones and Adam Orduna break down the Chiefs' selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

What leaked Supreme Court draft may mean for Kansas and Missouri on abortion access

Updated: 14 hours ago
