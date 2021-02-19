Click here for updates on this story
New York City (WCBS) -- Video shows a violent arrest at a Manhattan subway station.
The NYPD says officers were escorting a man out of the South Ferry station Tuesday afternoon after seeing him smoking on the platform.
As they went up the stairs, police say 50-year-old Alex Lowery spat at them, hit an officer in the face and head-butted another.
After tumbling down the steps, one officer can be seen punching Lowery repeatedly.
The NYPD says Lowery was on parole and has a violent record.
The officers’ conduct and use of force is under internal review.
