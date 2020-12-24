Click here for updates on this story
HERSHEY, Nebraska (WOWT) -- Three people including a child who died as a result of a car accident on I-80 Wednesday have been identified by the Nebraska State Patrol.
The driver, Edgar Navarro, 24, and passengers Idayalid Bautista, 25 and Alexa Navarro, 4, of Westminster, CO were the victims of a fatal accident near mile marker 167.
Two passengers, including a three-year-old girl and an 11-month-old girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the accident. Bautista was the mother of all three children.
The NSP reported Edgar Navarro was driving eastbound on I-80 at about 10:41 a.m. when winter weather conditions caused the vehicle to cross the median and collide with a westbound semi.
Edgar was the father of all three children.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.