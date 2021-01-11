KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Love To Smile has partnered with Veterans Community Project (VCP) to provide free dental services to Veterans who may not have access to dental care elsewhere.
Love to Smile's 53-foot, state-of-the-art mobile dental unit will be on site at the Veterans Outreach Center (8825 Troost Ave) January 11th - 14th and will return each month through October.
Services will include consultations, cleanings, 3D X-rays, fillings, crowns, and other restorative procedures.
Love to Smile is currently accepting appointments for their February 22nd - 26th visit.
This event will be socially distanced; masks are required.**
