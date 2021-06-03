Click here for updates on this story
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) -- What if you had a daughter, and an entire family for that matter, and you had no clue?
Kenny Erickson, 69, a Vietnam veteran who lives in Sanford, will soon meet an entire part of his family he never knew existed until months ago.
It all started a couple of years ago when the traveling Vietnam War Memorial came to Sanford.
Erickson posted a couple of pictures on Facebook and he got a message from a woman who said, "you could be my father." He thought it was a joke.
Erickson served in Vietnam in 1971 and had a month-long relationship with a woman. He was then shipped back home. He was 19 years old.
"And when my orders came through, I never had a chance to say goodbye," he said.
Erickson had no idea he was the father of a baby girl, and it was through a popular DVA test that the family connection was made. My Trang, who is now 50 years old, is Kenny's daughter.
His daughter has seven children, so Erickson is a grandfather, seven times over.
Erickson's family is driving from Panama City to meet him.
Erickson now says he has more people to love and more people that love him.
