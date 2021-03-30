(CNN Español) — Las autoridades del Gobierno del cuestionado presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, anunciaron este lunes la llegada de un lote de 50.000 mil dosis de la vacuna contra el coronavirus Sputnik-V.
Durante el anuncio del desembarque, la vicepresidenta Delcy Rodríguez dijo que «la segunda vacuna rusa, EpiVacCorona, muy buena vacuna, llega a Venezuela, va a ser autorizada, vamos a realizar estudios y de inmediato estamos en contacto para el suministro», agregó.
Rodríguez dijo que la nueva propuesta de vacuna rusa tiene pequeños fragmentos del virus y eso permite estimular el sistema inmunológico, afirmó.
El último corte estadístico oficial registra que Venezuela acumula 157.943 casos y 1.577 muertes vinculadas al covid-19.
