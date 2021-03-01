Click here for updates on this story
LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) -- As the sports world grabs their pens to fill out brackets for the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, one Las Vegas chapel is launching a bracket challenge with a grand prize, but with a wedding twist.
Chapel of the Flowers announced the "Wedding Movie Madness Bracket Challenge," which encourages couples to select wedding-themed films like "The Wedding Singer," "Father of the Bride," "Wedding Crashers" and "27 Dresses" in a 16-team tournament.
Starting March 15, the chapel will release links on social media to vote on users' favorite movie titles.
The chapel is giving away $5,000 to use towards a wedding package at the venue to the user who can correctly pick the "perfect" bracket. The winner will be announced on social media in April.
The contest is open through March 12 at 4 PM.
