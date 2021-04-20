(CNN) — Varios clubes, incluidos Chelsea y Manchester City, se están preparando para abandonar la recién anunciada competencia de la Superliga Europea.
De acuerdo con múltiples informes de medios, incluidos The Athletic y Sky News, Chelsea está preparando documentos para retirarse formalmente del grupo exclusivo.
En un anuncio conjunto el domingo, seis clubes ingleses (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United y Tottenham Hotspur), junto con tres equipos de Italia (AC Milán, Inter de Milán y Juventus) y tres de España (Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona y Real Madrid) anunciaron planes para formar una competición separatista.
The Sun informó que el Manchester City también se retiraría.
CNN se ha comunicado con Chelsea y Manchester City sobre los informes, pero no ha recibido respuesta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.