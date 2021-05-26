RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) --
Variety KC is opening a new playground Wednesday afternoon.
It's new inclusive splash pad and playground will be at 214 S. Washington St. in Raymore at T.B. Hanna Station Park.
The ribbon cutting will be at 3:30 p.m.
The spray park is one of the first of its kind in the country.
It's designed to be 100-percent inclusive and accessible for kids of all abilities.
The splash pad has a train and train track theme with in-ground and overhead spray jets.
