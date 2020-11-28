Click here for updates on this story
Nashville, TN (WSMV) -- Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes the first female to participate in an SEC football game as well as a football game for a Power-5 school.
Fuller kicked off for the Commodores to open the 2nd half of their game at Missouri.
Fuller is a senior goaltender on the school's women's soccer team that won the SEC Tournament less than a week ago.
She was called in to help the football team this past week when COVID-19 quarantine issues hit the Vanderbilt Special Teams unit. "I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can,” Fuller said. “Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in anyway," Fuller went on to say.
