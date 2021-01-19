Click here for updates on this story
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball team has elected not to continue the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to a combination of COVID-19 related circumstances, opt-outs, and injuries, the school announced Monday.
“We fully support and respect the decision of our student-athletes. Their health, safety, and well-being have always been, and will continue to be, a top priority,” said Candice Lee, Vanderbilt’s Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director, in a news release. “We know that this was a tough call for them, in a year full of tough calls, and a disappointing outcome for the student-athletes and the program.”
“As a staff, we have and will always prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Vanderbilt head coach Stephanie White said in a news release. “We are coaching a group of young women who have been resilient in dealing with opt-outs, injuries, COVID-19 protocols as well as the physical, the mental and emotional toll that comes with COVID-19. We respect our student-athletes decision and support them as we continue to move forward.”
Vanderbilt finished the 2020-21 season with a 4-4 overall record, 0-3 in the SEC.
The Commodores join a growing list of women's basketball teams that have decided to stop playing that now includes Duke, SMU, Virginia and San Jose State among others.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.