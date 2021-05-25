Click here for updates on this story
EDGERTON, Kansas (KCTV, KSMO) -- Authorities are requesting the public’s help in identifying those responsible for two separate incidents totaling nearly $100,000 in property damage in southern Johnson County.
The first incident occurred on April 11 after signs were stolen from a construction project in Edgerton. Additionally, five dead raccoons were placed on the steps leading into the project trailer on site. There was also damage reported from gunfire.
On May 9, two electronic sign boards were damaged with gunfire at 207th and Waverly in Edgerton, Kansas. A further sign board was damaged at 213th and Kill Creek. Four security cameras were found damaged from gunfire, along with the solar panels that power the security cameras. Several construction signs were found to be damaged along Waverly Road.
Supplemental reward funds from NorthPoint Development and an anonymous donor have been added to the existing Crime Stoppers reward bringing the total up to a possible $27,000 for information leading to arrest.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.