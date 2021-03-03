KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Local artists will repaint a mural of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wednesday.
Somebody vandalized the original mural in Westport back in December.
The artists behind it are graduates of the Paseo Academy.
The artists say they want to overcome the hate shown by whoever vandalized the mural.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.